Chain Guardians (CGG) Hits Market Cap of $12.75 Million

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Chain Guardians has a market cap of $12.75 million and approximately $683,754.00 worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chain Guardians has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chain Guardians alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00057394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $389.19 or 0.00850604 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00047365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00103936 BTC.

About Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians (CGG) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,277,799 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.