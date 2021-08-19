Chainlink Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.58 Billion (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $11.85 billion and $1.58 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One Chainlink coin can currently be bought for $26.57 or 0.00057142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00015261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.89 or 0.00860168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00047870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00105457 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,009,554 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

