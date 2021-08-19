Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,521,000 after acquiring an additional 44,684 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,635,000 after buying an additional 154,065 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Charter Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,127,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,830,000 after acquiring an additional 94,283 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Charter Communications by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after acquiring an additional 542,862 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,025,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,038,000 after purchasing an additional 123,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $785.54. 827,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,466. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $729.18. The company has a market cap of $144.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.46 and a 1-year high of $793.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $798.57.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

