CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $161,534.76 and $13,727.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0894 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

