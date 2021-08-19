Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,280,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,392,275. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

