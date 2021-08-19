Chimpion Hits Market Capitalization of $87.63 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Chimpion has a market cap of $87.63 million and approximately $714,320.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for about $2.76 or 0.00006103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chimpion has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00056560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.02 or 0.00853028 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00047438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00103877 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

