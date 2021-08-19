China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

China Gas Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CGHLY stock opened at $77.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.04. China Gas has a 1-year low of $65.69 and a 1-year high of $109.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.7715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 2.23%.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded China Gas from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About China Gas

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipeline infrastructure facilities, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial customers; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops and applies technologies related to natural gas and LPG.

