Chindata Group (CD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. On average, analysts expect Chindata Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chindata Group stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a PE ratio of -202.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chindata Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) by 2,045.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Chindata Group were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

CD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chindata Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

