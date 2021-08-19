Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 404 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,544,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,208,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 267,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,154,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $403.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $398.83. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $411.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

