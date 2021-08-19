Choate Investment Advisors Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,434 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 736.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 139,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 122,661 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Oracle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 294,184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,899,000 after acquiring an additional 16,712 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,648.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $88.94 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $54.73 and a 12 month high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $248.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

