Choate Investment Advisors Takes Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Alcoa by 181.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Alcoa by 83.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

NYSE:AA opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $45.79.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

