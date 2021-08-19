Chonk Price Down 14.1% Over Last Week (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Chonk coin can now be bought for $60.50 or 0.00129864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $6,334.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chonk has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $402.04 or 0.00862963 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00048014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00106454 BTC.

About Chonk

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

