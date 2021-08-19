Christopher A. Kuebler Sells 3,000 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $405.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $187.31 and a 1-year high of $411.24.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,955,379,000 after acquiring an additional 702,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,680,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $926,507,000 after buying an additional 109,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,655,000 after buying an additional 26,373 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,010,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $349,256,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Waters by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 830,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $287,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.