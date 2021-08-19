Christopher Gerald Hutter Acquires 4,990 Shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Christopher Gerald Hutter acquired 4,990 shares of Synalloy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $54,341.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SYNL traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,022. Synalloy Co. has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.30.

Get Synalloy alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Synalloy by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Synalloy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Synalloy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 81,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Synalloy by 29.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Synalloy by 14,179.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. 21.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.