Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.65

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter valued at $164,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter valued at $254,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

