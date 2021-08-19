Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) CEO Buys $68,800.00 in Stock

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $68,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CDTX stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.79. 332,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,604. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $88.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.40. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.68% and a negative return on equity of 336.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 45.7% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 26,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 99.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 187,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 93,210 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 11.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the period. 41.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

