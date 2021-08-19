Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith Sells 5,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $276,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $276,350.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $284,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $216,150.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $199,575.00.

NYSE CIEN traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $54.96. The stock had a trading volume of 981,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,941. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. boosted their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

