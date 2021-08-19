Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,038 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $442,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,370,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.76.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.75. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

