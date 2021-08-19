Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Cincinnati Financial worth $23,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at $124,000. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $121.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $124.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.18.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

