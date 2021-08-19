Cindicator (CND) 1-Day Volume Hits $315,387.00

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $31.71 million and $315,387.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator coin can currently be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00057506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00015327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.53 or 0.00859683 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00047869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00104930 BTC.

Cindicator Coin Profile

CND is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

