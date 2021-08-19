Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,850,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 19,250,000 shares. Currently, 21.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,778,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,292,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

CNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Shares of NYSE CNK traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 10,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,401. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The business’s revenue was up 3174.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

