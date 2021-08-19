Cipher Achieves Market Capitalization of $126,318.45 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. During the last week, Cipher has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $126,318.45 and $112,355.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cipher coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.87 or 0.00392317 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001694 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $444.79 or 0.00943879 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

