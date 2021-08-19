Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.35% from the company’s previous close.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.29. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $56.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

