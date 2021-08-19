Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Piper Sandler

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $55.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $56.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Amundi acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,003,475,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 161.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,329,000 after buying an additional 13,057,642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after buying an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after buying an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,384,088,000 after buying an additional 6,840,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.