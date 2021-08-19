Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Barclays

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $56.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

