Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $2.24 Million in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares US Utilities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 286.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 92,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 68,467 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,070,000 after purchasing an additional 30,572 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 149.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 640,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Utilities ETF stock opened at $84.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.27. iShares US Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $69.85 and a twelve month high of $85.74.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

