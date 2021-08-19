Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,209 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,679,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 385,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after purchasing an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 175,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $41.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,319,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,534. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

