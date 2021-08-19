City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Stock Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of City Office REIT worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 8.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in City Office REIT by 35.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in City Office REIT by 22.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. City Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.80.

Shares of CIO stock opened at $12.80 on Thursday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

