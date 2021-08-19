Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) versus Gores Metropoulos II (NASDAQ:GMII) Head to Head Survey

Gores Metropoulos II (NASDAQ:GMII) and Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.8% of Gores Metropoulos II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of Civeo shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Civeo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gores Metropoulos II and Civeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos II N/A N/A N/A Civeo -0.77% 0.66% 0.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gores Metropoulos II and Civeo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gores Metropoulos II 0 0 0 0 N/A Civeo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Civeo has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential downside of 87.71%. Given Civeo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Civeo is more favorable than Gores Metropoulos II.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gores Metropoulos II and Civeo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Civeo $529.73 million 0.55 -$134.25 million $0.89 22.85

Gores Metropoulos II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Civeo.

Summary

Civeo beats Gores Metropoulos II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gores Metropoulos II Company Profile

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It also offers food, housekeeping, and maintenance services, as well as laundry, facility management and maintenance, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communication systems, security, and logistics services; and camp management services. In addition, the company provides development activities for workforce accommodation facilities, including site selection, permitting, engineering and design, manufacturing management, and site construction services, as well as catering and managed services. It owns and operates 28 lodges and villages with approximately 30,000 rooms; and a fleet of mobile accommodation assets. The company serves oil, mining, engineering, and oilfield and mining service companies. Civeo Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

