CleanSpark’s (CLSK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on CleanSpark from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $413.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 5.08. CleanSpark has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $42.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.45). CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 97.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $114,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,256 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,017.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CleanSpark in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 5,193.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 21.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

