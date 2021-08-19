Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $886,000. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 216,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,643 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 115,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $156.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $114.36 and a one year high of $159.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.36.

