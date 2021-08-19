Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $1.15 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,095 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $198.71 billion, a PE ratio of -89.77, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.45. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

