Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total value of $930,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,425 shares of company stock worth $38,241,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $688.99 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.88 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $682.11 billion, a PE ratio of 358.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $665.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $585.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

