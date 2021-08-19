Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 138,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHD. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

PHD stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

