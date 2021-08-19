Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,254,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,185,000 after purchasing an additional 53,777 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $79.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.73. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.15 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

