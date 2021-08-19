Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 191.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,988,460,000 after buying an additional 823,137 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,725,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,885,181,000 after acquiring an additional 381,103 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,613,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,773,949,000 after acquiring an additional 323,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,755,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,431,106,000 after acquiring an additional 156,055 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS stock opened at $174.74 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $317.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

