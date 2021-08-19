Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $86.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.56.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

