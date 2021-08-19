Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 154,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.12% of Broadmark Realty Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 338,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth $940,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.78. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.57.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 118.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRMK. TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

