Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition (NYSE:CLIM) Shares Down 0.4%

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. 3,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 44,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $987,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. 17.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

