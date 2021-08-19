Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CAO Paul D. Underwood Sells 36,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total value of $4,247,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,517,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,312. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.55 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $127.70.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NET shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KGI Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,479,000 after acquiring an additional 271,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.