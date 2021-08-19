CM Life Sciences III (NASDAQ:CMLT) Trading Up 0.1%

CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 415,484 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 164,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMLT. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,839,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,128,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

