CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $119.99

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $119.99 and last traded at $121.06, with a volume of 2105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.41.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CMC Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -72.32 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.01.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 15.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 13.2% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 105,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 99,846.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CMC Materials by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,117,000 after purchasing an additional 286,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 108,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,342,000 after buying an additional 43,211 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.