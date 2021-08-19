CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $1.69. CME Group posted earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion.

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

In other CME Group news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,584.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,092 shares of company stock worth $2,395,349. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CME opened at $197.58 on Thursday. CME Group has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

