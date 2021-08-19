Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Short Interest Down 19.9% in July

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the July 15th total of 5,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 32.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 422,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 102,332 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 905,133 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 108,152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 63,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 63,810 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 220,666 shares during the period. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDE shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

Shares of NYSE CDE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.19. 2,783,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,317,571. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.79. Coeur Mining has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $12.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

