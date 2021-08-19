CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) CEO Buys $22,400.00 in Stock

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) CEO Joseph J. Sarret purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $22,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CohBar stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,386. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $70.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.74. CohBar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.27.

Get CohBar alerts:

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that CohBar, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWBR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CohBar by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 659,012 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CohBar in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CohBar in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CohBar in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CohBar by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 122,909 shares during the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of CohBar in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.42.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.