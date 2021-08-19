Coin Artist (COIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $845,309.22

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Coin Artist coin can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00001656 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Coin Artist has a total market cap of $845,309.22 and $7,224.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coin Artist alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.00 or 0.00872356 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047434 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

Coin Artist is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801 . Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Buying and Selling Coin Artist

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Artist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Artist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.