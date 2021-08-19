CoinLoan Hits 1-Day Volume of $163,267.00 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CURRENCY:CLT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $20.66 million and $163,267.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. One CoinLoan coin can now be purchased for about $10.59 or 0.00022777 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinLoan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00056618 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00142463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.55 or 0.00149542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,622.68 or 1.00246330 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.43 or 0.00912591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.80 or 0.00700522 BTC.

CoinLoan Coin Profile

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io . The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinLoan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinLoan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.