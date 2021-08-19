Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,378 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 65,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 29,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.92. 115,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,460,372. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.