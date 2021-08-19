Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Increased by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $18,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 119.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $79.18. The stock had a trading volume of 72,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,372. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

