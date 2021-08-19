Color Platform (CLR) Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Color Platform has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $219,516.81 and approximately $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,691.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.54 or 0.01401860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.22 or 0.00341908 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00122966 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003147 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

